TTC operator assaulted at Sheppard subway station

A TTC operator at Sheppard-Yonge subway station was assaulted by several people Saturday night, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Officers were called to the subway station shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say the operator, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for "non-life threatening injuries."

Two boys have been charged with mischief, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm, say police. They are no longer in custody, pending their next court appearances.

Two other boys are "outstanding and wanted," say police.

A spokesperson for Toronto police says the service hopes to provide more information to the public later on Sunday.