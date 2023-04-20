TTC driver assaulted on bus overnight, transit agency says

A TTC driver was taken to hospital after being assaulted on a bus in the early hours of Thursday morning, the transit agency says.

Stuart Green, a spokesperson for the TTC, said the assault took place just after 1 a.m. at St. Clair station. The operator had minor injuries and is now recovering at home, Green said.

"Attacks on TTC employees are completely unacceptable," Green said in an email.

Police are now searching for a male suspect who was wearing a black track suit with white stripes on its arms and legs. He is described as 5'10", 160 lbs and 35-years-old with short dark hair and a clean-shaven face.

Green said the TTC is working to keep employees as safe as possible, including designing new protective shields for buses.

Toronto police say they are investigating.