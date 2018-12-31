You can ride the TTC and GO for free on New Year's Eve

The TTC and GO Transit are offering free rides this New Year's Eve.

Free service begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 on the TTC.

"With support from our partner Corby, the TTC is ensuring nobody has an excuse to put themselves or others at risk by driving while impaired," said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson in a news release on Thursday.

These are the schedules for New Year's Eve subway service:

Line 1 Yonge-University: Last northbound trains leave Union Station at 3:30 a.m. for Finch Station and 3:34 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station. The last southbound trains leave Finch Station for Union Station at 3:05 a.m., and VMC Station for Union Station at 2:49 a.m.

The last northbound train on Line 1 will connect at Bloor-Yonge Station with the last eastbound and westbound trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth at 3:37 a.m., and at Sheppard-Yonge Station with the last eastbound train on Line 4 Sheppard at 3:58 a.m.

Line 3 Scarborough: Last train leaves Kennedy Station at 4:05 a.m. for McCowan Station.

Bus and streetcar routes that usually run after midnight will be extended until 4 a.m.

On New Year's Eve, there will be surface route changes around Toronto City Hall which includes:

501 Queen will divert both ways via King St., Spadina Ave. and Church St. after 5 p.m.

6 Bay bus will also divert in both directions after 5 p.m.

On New Year's Day, Tues. Jan. 1, the TTC will run on a Sunday schedule which means most routes will starting running at 8 a.m.

GO Transit is also free starting at 7 p.m. on NYE

Go Transit and UP Express will also be free starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, so there is no need to tap or buy a ticket.

Go Transit will have some lines running on an early homebound schedule on New Year's Eve. That means there will be trip departures earlier than usual.

There will also be late night buses running for some routes. Remember to check ahead of time to make sure you get the right schedules.

New Year's Day will run on a regular Sunday schedule.