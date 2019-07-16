Skip to Main Content
TTC track work forces early closure of section of Line 1 until Thursday this week
TTC track work forces early closure of section of Line 1 until Thursday this week

Line 1 will be closed early at night between Union and St. Clair West stations until Thursday this week, the TTC says.

Crews to carry out subway track maintenance, TTC says

Line 1 between Wilson and Sheppard West stations will close at 11 p.m. nightly until Thursday.

Line 1 will close early between Union and St. Clair West stations until Thursday this week, the TTC says.

Nightly early closures, which began on Monday, are needed "for track work," according to the transit commission's website.

Subway service will end each night at these stations at 11 p.m. Service will resume at 6 a.m. the following morning.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations.

 "As Wilson Station is not yet an accessible station, customers travelling northbound on Line 1 who require an elevator should exit the train at Lawrence West Station and request Wheel-Trans service from any TTC employee," the TTC adds.

