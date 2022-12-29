TTC service is free on New Year's Eve. Here's what you need to know

The countdown to 2023 has begun, and the Toronto Transit Commission has measures in place to help you get around the city safely, including free transit on New Year's Eve.

All TTC service will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. Jan. 1.

Service will run on a modified schedule throughout the weekend.

"I encourage everyone to consider using public transit this New Year's Eve," TTC Chair Jon Burnside said in a news release. "No one should be driving under the influence."

Here's the TTC's schedule for New Year's Eve:

Subway service will be extended until approximately 3 a.m. and will run as follows:

Line 1

Last train from Union Station will depart at 2:31 a.m. for Finch Station and 2:27 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.

Last southbound train from Finch Station to Union Station will depart at 2:00 a.m. and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station to Union Station at 1:50 a.m.

Last northbound train on Line 1 will connect at Bloor-Yonge Station with the last eastbound and westbound trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth at 2:40 a.m. and with the last eastbound train on Line 4 Sheppard at 2:57 a.m.

Line 2

Last eastbound train will depart Kipling Station at 2:15 a.m.

Last westbound train will depart Kennedy Station at 2:18 a.m.

Line 3

Last eastbound train will depart Kennedy Station at 3:04 a.m.

Last westbound train will depart McCowan Station at 2:51 a.m.

Line 4

Last westbound train will depart Don Mills Station at 3:09 a.m.

The TTC says customers should also note that Queens Quay Station will be closed as of 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. The 509 and 510 streetcar routes will bypass the station when leaving or going to Union Station.

New Years Day

On New Year's Day, Sun., Jan. 1, the TTC will run on a regular Sunday service schedule, with subway service and most routes starting at 8 a.m.

Queens Quay Station will reopen for regular service on Jan. 1.

Customers do not need to deposit fares in boxes or tap their PRESTO card or tickets on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. Subway station gates will be locked in the open position.

Mayor John Tory thanks TTC workers in a news release for "getting residents home safely on one of the most celebratory nights of the year." (John Rieti/CBC)

How to get to the New Year's Eve fireworks show

The City of Toronto's annual New Year's Eve fireworks display is set to take place again at the waterfront, and the TTC encourages anyone planning to watch the fireworks to take public transit.

To get to the fireworks, you can take Line 1 to Union Station and connect to the 509 Harbourfront or 510 Spadina streetcars. You can also connect to the 510 Spadina at Spadina Station, or the 511 Bathurst at Bathurst Station.

Extra service will be provided on Lines 1 and 2, and additional streetcars will operate on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes. Additional buses will also be available in the area at the end of the display.

The 19 Bay and 72 Pape will be diverting to accommodate the fireworks display.