TTC celebrates first of 60 new streetcars

All three levels of governments were on hand Friday to celebrate the launch of the first streetcar from a fleet of 60 starting service in Toronto.

Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled the new vehicle at a news conference. The new streetcar will make its first run on the 504 King route, with the rest of the vehicles expected to come online late this year through to 2025.

"Toronto's streetcar system is one of the busiest in North America, and as our city grows, the people of Toronto deserve and need public transit that grows with them," said Freeland.

"It's such a celebration to have [a] new streetcar coming to Toronto," said Chow.

"Since day one, Premier Ford and our PC government have been focused on building better transit for the people of Ontario," said Sarkaria.

The new vehicles come from a $568 million fund by the three governments. Funding for the new streetcars, among other initiatives, was announced back in 2021.

The TTC released a report in 2019 that said the commission needed 60 new streetcars as part of its five-year service plan, along with a fund of some $500 million for streetcars and other capital investments by 2024, to enhance its network and keep pace with population growth.

"It is wonderful to see all levels of government coming together to support our great city," said Coun. Jamaal Myers, chair of the TTC board.

The new vehicles bring the TTC's total streetcar fleet to 264.