TTC defends spending $26M to repair 30 old streetcars amid delays in new vehicles

The Toronto Transit Commission is defending a streetcar maintenance program that cost the agency $26 million over two years, saying it had to repair older vehicles as it waited for new ones to be delivered by Montreal-based manufacturer Bombardier.

Spokesperson Brad Ross contends the program was necessary to extend the life of the streetcars, which are known articulated light rail vehicles, but he acknowledged the program fell short of its goals.

The TTC had hoped the program would keep 30 vehicles running for 10 more years, but the majority of the vehicles are still experiencing service failures and are off the road. Only 20 streetcars were able to be fixed.

"If we didn't spend any money on a state of good repair of these vehicles, then we wouldn't have been able to put them out on the road at all, and then we really would have had a significant problem," Ross told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday.

"We had to do this. We had no choice. We spent the money. It was well spent, frankly."

Ross explained the maintenance program, which began in 2015 after Bombardier was behind in its delivery schedule, was called a "life extension" program and it was actually a "state of good repair" program to ensure the vehicles were able to run safely and service would continue on streetcar routes.

"We went into this with all of the right intentions," he added.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says: 'Our maintenance staff are highly skilled but they cannot perform miracles and these older cars are past their service lives.' (CBC)

Once the work was started, the TTC realized it would have had to spend "far more money" to get 10 more years out of the vehicles because the streetcars were in worst shape than expected.

As a result, the TTC had to do such repair work as patching holes in roofs, fixing holes in floors, and replacing bearings for articulation plates.

"Our maintenance staff are highly skilled but they cannot perform miracles and these older cars are past their service lives," he said.

Ross could not say how many of the repaired streetcars are running on any given day, noting the agency will not put a streetcar into service if it knows it will "fail in service."

The TTC has been supplementing streetcars with buses to ensure service is timely.

Ross said Bombardier is now on track to delivery 204 new streetcars by the end of 2019, with 106 delivered so far.