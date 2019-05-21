TTC Line 2 subway service resumes after being shut down for trespasser on tracks

Normal service has resumed on Line 2, about an hour after the TTC was forced to shut down a major section of the line due to concerns a man may have run onto the subway tracks.

Toronto police said they have not been able to locate the man, who they now say may have been involved in a robbery. Officers are now searching for the suspect above ground.

Toronto police said officers were called to Woodbine Station around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a fight.

Police were told that one man had dragged another onto the tracks,

After that, police said, one suspect fled down the tunnel.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:<br>Woodbine Subway Station<br>-2 men fighting<br>-1 man dragged into subway<br>-Officers o/s<br>-Chasing suspect<br>-Suspect has run onto tracks<br>-Trains are holding<br>-Power has been cut<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO926227?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO926227</a><br>^dh —@TPSOperations

The TTC cut power to the area and was forced to hold trains from Broadview all the way to Victoria Park and run shuttle buses in their place.

The shutdown proved to be a pain for subway riders. Several tweeted the TTC to say the shuttle buses couldn't keep up with the demand.

Been waiting for almost 35 minutes and only one shuttle bus with over 300 people waiting. —@GrizzlyJatt

It's unclear if the shutdown will affect rush hour service. In the past, closures like this have caused problems across the system.