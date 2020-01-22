A busy stretch of the TTC's Line 2 is likely to be shut down throughout the Wednesday morning rush hour, the transit agency says.

There is currently no service between Jane and Ossington subway stations.

"Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

"This will be a few hours to resolve."

Hundreds of people could be seen swarming shuttle buses for a spot on board as they pulled up to Jane Station.

Toronto police have deployed officers to various stations along the affected stretch to help with crowd control, said Const. Victor Kwong.

Passengers trying to get on at Jane and Bloor to head west. There are hundreds here waiting and when a door opens people are piling in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ttc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ttc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/6m3HGUXKip">pic.twitter.com/6m3HGUXKip</a> —@SannahChoi

Commuters heading into the city from the west should consider transferring to the GO network at Kipling Station, he added.

There are currently 100 shuttle buses being deployed to the area.

College student Joshua Deguzman was heading to campus for the day, but after trying and failing to get onto several shuttle buses he told CBC Toronto he might just give up and head home.

"I'm already late," he said. "Definitely going to miss most of my morning class."

Exhausted flight attendant Michael Gagliano said he's just trying to get home after an overnight flight from Bogota, Colombia.

"I'm just going to wait until it clears a little bit," he said, sitting in a bagel shop near Jane Station.