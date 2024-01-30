No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 after 'injury on the tracks' at Ossington Station

Subway service on a stretch of Line 2 in the west end was shut down Tuesday morning after an "injury on the tracks" at Ossington Station.

No trains were running between Keele and St. George stations, a TTC spokesperson said. The injury at Ossington Station was first reported at 6:18 a.m., though the spokesperson did not provide any further information about the incident.

Shuttle buses were operating along that length of Line 2 instead, with station supervisors at affected locations to direct crowds.

Meanwhile, subway trains on Line 1 were temporarily bypassing St. George Station due to overcrowding. The TTC spokesperson said it wasn't clear what was causing the overcrowding.

Riders on Line 1 can transfer to shuttle buses running along Line 2 at Spadina Station.