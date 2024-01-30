Content
No TTC subway service on stretch of Line 2 after 'injury on the tracks' at Ossington Station

Subway service on a stretch of Line 2 was shut down Tuesday morning after an "injury on the tracks" at Ossington Station in the west end. 

Shuttle buses are running between Keele and St. George stations, TTC says

Signage outside a TTC subway station in downtown Toronto. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

Subway service on a stretch of Line 2 in the west end was shut down Tuesday morning after an "injury on the tracks" at Ossington Station.

No trains were running between Keele and St. George stations, a TTC spokesperson said. The injury at Ossington Station was first reported at 6:18 a.m., though the spokesperson did not provide any further information about the incident.

Shuttle buses were operating along that length of Line 2 instead, with station supervisors at affected locations to direct crowds.

Meanwhile, subway trains on Line 1 were temporarily bypassing St. George Station due to overcrowding. The TTC spokesperson said it wasn't clear what was causing the overcrowding. 

Riders on Line 1 can transfer to shuttle buses running along Line 2 at Spadina Station.

 

 

