Line 2 subway service starting late between St. George and Broadview stations
Line 2 subway service between St. George and Broadview stations will start at 12 noon on Saturday due to maintenance work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Shuttle buses are operating to accommodate TTC customers on Saturday
Line 2 subway service between St. George and Broadview stations will start at 12 noon on Saturday due to maintenance work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Shuttle buses are operating, the TTC said in a news release.
Crews are replacing beams on the Viaduct.
Customers who require Wheel-Trans service can request the service from any TTC employee in the area where subway service is starting late.