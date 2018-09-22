Skip to Main Content
Some Line 2 subway stations to see late opening on Sunday

Some Line 2 subway stations to see late opening on Sunday

The TTC says commuters on Sunday should expect a late start for stations on a stretch of Line 2.

Subway service from St George to Broadview to begin at 12 noon, shuttle buses to operate

The TTC says Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement work will cause some Line 2 stations to open at noon on Sunday.

Service from St George to Broadview stations will start at 12 noon on Sunday because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will run between the stations during the closure. 

Subway service on TTC's Line 2 will start at noon on Sunday because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. (TTC)

