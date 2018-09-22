Some Line 2 subway stations to see late opening on Sunday
The TTC says commuters on Sunday should expect a late start for stations on a stretch of Line 2.
Subway service from St George to Broadview to begin at 12 noon, shuttle buses to operate
Service from St George to Broadview stations will start at 12 noon on Sunday because of beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Shuttle buses will run between the stations during the closure.