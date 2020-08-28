TTC Line 1 partially closed this Sunday for continued Eglinton Crosstown LRT work

A portion of the subway is scheduled to be closed this Sunday to allow for work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Line 1 will not be operating between Lawrence and St. Clair stations. Instead, passengers can use the shuttle bus that will run along Yonge Street to board and exit at the closed stations.

The stations will be open for fare purchases and sales with the exception of the automatic entrance at Lawrence Station. Passengers will need to enter through the entrance at Yonge Street and Lawrence Avenue, the Toronto Transit Commission says.

An accessible entrance is also available at York Mills Station if passengers require one.

The 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 will also be operating, and can be used as alternatives during the closure.