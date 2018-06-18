Skip to Main Content
1 person in custody, Bloor-Yonge station closed after injury at track level
Updated

1 person in custody, Bloor-Yonge station closed after injury at track level

TTC subway trains are bypassing Bloor-Yonge station after an injury at track level. Toronto Police have taken one person into custody in connection to the incident.

The TTC has not said when it expects full service to resume

CBC News ·
Shuttle buses are running between St. Clair and Union during the service suspension. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Toronto Police have taken a person into custody following an injury at track level at Bloor-Yonge subway station.

TTC trains on Line 1 and 2 are bypassing the station while police investigate.

Police spokesperson Gary Long said officers are reviewing video footage from inside the station to determine what happened.

He clarified that the person in custody has not been arrested or charged.

Line 1 had been closed between St. Clair and Union stations earlier Monday due to two separate personal injuries on the tracks.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us