1 person in custody, Bloor-Yonge station closed after injury at track level

Toronto Police have taken a person into custody following an injury at track level at Bloor-Yonge subway station.

TTC trains on Line 1 and 2 are bypassing the station while police investigate.

Police spokesperson Gary Long said officers are reviewing video footage from inside the station to determine what happened.

He clarified that the person in custody has not been arrested or charged.

Line 1: Trains are not stopping at Bloor-Yonge due to an earlier injury on the tracks. Regular service has resumed on the rest of Line 1. —@TTCnotices

Line 1 had been closed between St. Clair and Union stations earlier Monday due to two separate personal injuries on the tracks.