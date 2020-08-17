TTC knew about broken switch years before January subway derailment and didn't fix it

The TTC knew about a missing part on its subways cars and failed to replace it for two and a half years before a derailment in Jan. 2020 ended up shutting down subway service on Line 2 for an entire morning rush hour.

Around 6 am on January 22, a busy stretch of the Bloor-Danforth line was closed causing commuter chaos at six subway stations in the west end.

The trouble was caused by the "partial derailment" of a train that was leaving the Keele Yard before morning service began, according to the TTC.

There was no service between Jane and Ossington stations for four and a half hours as crews worked to fix the issue.

The TTC deployed 100 shuttle buses to the closed stations but thousands of people across the city were left waiting for an hour or more to board one.

In a statement provided by the transit agency, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said a review of the derailment revealed that a missing kicker plate and localized rail wear caused the incident.

Crews were able to fix the problem shortly before 10:30 a.m. (Paul Smith/CBC) (Paul Smith/CBC)

The missing kicker plate was identified as an issue in June of 2017 but work work to replace it was not carried out, which contributed to this derailment and a massive inconvenience to customers said Green.

"After the issue of the missing part was raised, we immediately checked available stock for a replacement and it was verified that redesign and machining of the available part was required in order for it to fit at this switch location," said Green.

"Unfortunately, we have no additional information as to why that work was not completed prior to January 2020."

As a result, the TTC said they've taken actions since January to lower the chances of a derailment like this from happening again.

Here is a list of some of the changes Green said the TTC has made:

A review of all switches in all yards.

Changes to inspections, training and quality assurance processes.

Hiring of additional staff.

Modernization of the asset management system.

Retention of an external consultant to assist in the review.

Crowds at Keele and Bloor streets waiting for shuttle buses after Line 2 was shut down. (Sannah Choi/CBC)

In addition to those changes Green said several of the individuals involved in, or with knowledge of, this matter are no longer with the TTC.

The kicker plate has also been customized and installed at the switch but it's unclear when the transit agency replaced it.

"Safety is the TTC's top priority and we have numerous protocols and processes in place to ensure our system is safe for customers and employees," said Green.