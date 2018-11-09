Get an early look at a new Eglinton Crosstown LRT station

Construction of the new Keelesdale station along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT route is well underway, and Metrolinx opened the site to media for a sneak peek at the progress on Friday.

Take a look:

A look inside the main concourse of the station. (Paul Smith/CBC)

It's taken two years for the site to get to this point, and it's on track to be part of a testing area for the new light rail vehicles in July 2020. Keelesdale was the first station that Metrolinx broke ground on as part of the Crosstown project in March 2016.

A view from the top of the construction site of Keelesdale station. (Paul Smith)

The station will have three entrances and will include an off-street bus loop with four bays for TTC buses, according to Metrolinx's crosstown website.

A total of 60 outdoor bicycle parking spaces will also be installed.

Here’s the inside of the future Keelesdale station. You can see the sewer/utility pipes along the top, where cars are driving above us right now. <a href="https://t.co/YSvwCNqNUE">pic.twitter.com/YSvwCNqNUE</a> —@LaurenPelley

With files from Lauren Pelley