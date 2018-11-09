Skip to Main Content
Get an early look at a new Eglinton Crosstown LRT station

Get an early look at a new Eglinton Crosstown LRT station

Metrolinx opened up its construction site of the future Keelesdale station for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project Friday morning.

Keelesdale station is located at the intersection of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue

CBC News ·
A look at the subterranean tunnel of the future Keelesdale station. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Construction of the new Keelesdale station along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT route is well underway, and Metrolinx opened the site to media for a sneak peek at the progress on Friday. 

Take a look:

A look inside the main concourse of the station. (Paul Smith/CBC)

It's taken two years for the site to get to this point, and it's on track to be part of a testing area for the new light rail vehicles in July 2020. Keelesdale was the first station that Metrolinx broke ground on as part of the Crosstown project in March 2016.  

A view from the top of the construction site of Keelesdale station. (Paul Smith)

The station will have three entrances and will include an off-street bus loop with four bays for TTC buses, according to Metrolinx's crosstown website.

A total of 60 outdoor bicycle parking spaces will also be installed.

With files from Lauren Pelley

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories