Get an early look at a new Eglinton Crosstown LRT station
Keelesdale station is located at the intersection of Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue
Construction of the new Keelesdale station along the Eglinton Crosstown LRT route is well underway, and Metrolinx opened the site to media for a sneak peek at the progress on Friday.
Take a look:
It's taken two years for the site to get to this point, and it's on track to be part of a testing area for the new light rail vehicles in July 2020. Keelesdale was the first station that Metrolinx broke ground on as part of the Crosstown project in March 2016.
The station will have three entrances and will include an off-street bus loop with four bays for TTC buses, according to Metrolinx's crosstown website.
A total of 60 outdoor bicycle parking spaces will also be installed.
Here’s the inside of the future Keelesdale station. You can see the sewer/utility pipes along the top, where cars are driving above us right now. <a href="https://t.co/YSvwCNqNUE">pic.twitter.com/YSvwCNqNUE</a>—@LaurenPelley
With files from Lauren Pelley