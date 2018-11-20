TTC inspecting its hybrid buses after Quebec parks hundreds of vehicles over safety concerns

The TTC says it's inspecting its hybrid buses after nearly 600 Nova Bus vehicles were taken off the roads in Quebec due to concerns about a steering glitch.

The transit agency says the inspections won't affect riders.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Radio-Canada the transit agency hasn't experienced any issues with its fleet of Nova buses, but that they're inspecting the vehicles as a precaution.

It's unclear if the TTC's hybrid buses are the same Nova Bus model as the ones that have been parked in Quebec. Meanwhile, Mississauga confirmed there are no hybrid buses in its MiWay fleet.

Nine public transit agencies in Quebec pulled the hybrid buses Friday after the Quebec manufacturer asked the agencies to inspect the vehicles.

The problem is the possible corrosion of a connecting piece related to the power steering, said Marc-André Varin, general manager of the provincial urban transit association.

The company said the potential glitch could affect buses delivered between 2016 and 2019.

In November, the bus manufacturer announced it would be delivering 55 hybrid electric vehicles, part of a larger order, to the TTC.