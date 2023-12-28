Taking the TTC or GO this New Year's Eve? Here's what you need to know

TTC and GO Transit service will be free this New Year's Eve, with trains and buses running late to get you around safely.

Free TTC service begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, the transit agency says.

"I urge everyone to make smart choices and take transit, because no one should be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs," said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers in a news release.

Late evening service will continue until approximately 3 a.m., with the agency's overnight service, called the Blue Night Network, operating until regular service resumes at 8 a.m.

On New Year's Day, the TTC will resume regular transit service at 8 a.m. Bus, streetcar and subway service will run on a Sunday service schedule throughout the weekend.

Here's the TTC's schedule for New Year's Eve:

Subway service will be extended and will run at the following times.

Line 1 - Yonge-University

Last train from Union Station will depart at 2:31 a.m. for Finch Station and 2:27 a.m. for Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station.

Last southbound train from Finch Station to Union Station will depart at 2:00 a.m. and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre Station to Union Station at 1:50 a.m.

Line 2 - Bloor-Danforth

Last eastbound train will depart Kipling Station at 2:15 a.m.

Last westbound train will depart Kennedy Station at 2:18 a.m.

Last eastbound train will depart Bloor-Yonge Station at 2:40 a.m.

Last westbound train will depart Bloor-Yonge Station at 2:39 a.m.

Line 4 - Sheppard

Last eastbound train will depart Sheppard-Yonge Station at 2:57 a.m.

Last westbound train will depart Don Mills Station at 3:09 a.m.

GO Transit also offering free train, bus service

GO Transit will also offer free train and bus service all night on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1.

GO Transit will also offer free train and bus service all night on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. (Yader Guzman/The Canadian Press)

Metrolinx says it is running extra late evening trips into and out of Union Station after midnight. GO Transit service will run at the following times:

Lakeshore East and West trains will depart regularly from Union Station from 12:30 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Trains on the Kitchener Line will depart Union Station regularly from 12:35 a.m. until 5:35 a.m.

Two additional trains on the Milton Line will head westbound to Milton GO at 1:25 a.m. and 3:55 a.m.

Three special trains on the Barrie Line will depart between 12:55 a.m. and 4:10 a.m.

Three special trains on the Stouffville Line will depart between 12:40 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

One special train on the Richmond Hill Line will head northbound at 1:10 a.m.

GO buses will also be added to provide additional service on New Year's Eve.

UP Express service will be free after 7 p.m. with the last train departing Union at 11 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. from Toronto Pearson Airport.

Metrolinx says customers are still encouraged to tap on and off, but they will not be charged and will see $0 on the display.