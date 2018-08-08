No subway service from Finch West to Wilson stations as TTC deals with flooding

There is no subway service on Line 1 between Finch West and Wilson stations early Wednesday due to flooding, the TTC says.

Shuttle buses are running.

After heavy rain on Tuesday night, the TTC was also reporting detours on the 504 King streetcar but regular service has resumed at Atlantic Avenue and King Street West.

Toronto police are reporting no road closures following the downpour.

Line 1: No service between Finch West and Wilson due to flooding. Shuttle buses are running —@TTCnotices

when i got here the roof of that car was not visible. street car driver says he stopped his train after the car floated in front of him. then he got them out. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a><a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AnthonyFarnell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnthonyFarnell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/YXXplg7fKR">pic.twitter.com/YXXplg7fKR</a> —@earthisanocean

Normal service has resumed as well on the UP Express and GO Transit's service to Barrie, according to Anne Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, Ontario's provincial transit agency.

Aikins said flooding has cleared and the tracks have been repaired and were reopened overnight.

Flooding cleared & tracks repaired & reopened late last night. Normal service this morning for <a href="https://twitter.com/UPexpress?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPexpress</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/GOtransitBR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GOtransitBR</a> services. —@femwriter

Flooding was reported at Union Station on Tuesday night and Aikins urged commuters to take care on Wednesday as they head to work.

Union Station last night. Much better today I understand but please be careful wherever you’re walking especially on platforms. <a href="https://t.co/eL0TupJ8re">pic.twitter.com/eL0TupJ8re</a> —@femwriter

Union Station has puddles but otherwise good this morning. Rain continues though. Please be careful & take your time <a href="https://t.co/wJoJGuaS6H">pic.twitter.com/wJoJGuaS6H</a> —@femwriter

Toronto's Pearson International Airport is reporting that operations are running normally on Wednesday, but it recommends that travellers check the status of their flights before leaving home.

Operations are running well this morning. If you’re flying, please check your flight status with your airline or at <a href="https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1">https://t.co/sCj5fDvHJ1</a> —@TorontoPearson

At Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport on Tuesday night, water pooled in the parking lot. The airport is reporting a few delayed flights on Wednesday morning.

It’s like a river here at Billy Bishop Airport <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TOstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TOstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thunderstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thunderstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/EghE5cejTT">pic.twitter.com/EghE5cejTT</a> —@farzadf

Rob Kuhn, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada, based in Toronto, said more rain is in the forecast for Toronto on Wednesday. Another band of showers, with the risk of thunderstorms, is coming in from southwestern Ontario.

About 10 to 20 mm of rain is expected.

Toronto had a 'tropical downpour'

On Tuesday evening, parts of the city experienced extremely heavy rain, with the rainstorm moving from north to south, he said.

"We had a tropical downpour, almost like a deluge, across parts of the city of Toronto last evening," Kuhn told CBC Toronto.

The weather event was not a thunderstorm, with "not a single clap of thunder" in areas outside of downtown, he added. There was only thunder near the lake.

Showers were particularly heavy in North York, near Steeles Avenue west of Yonge Street, at about 6:30 p.m. Instead of dissipating, the showers slowly drifted south across the downtown core, the Toronto Islands and into western Lake Ontario over the course of the evening, he said.

Streets starting to flood 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/OpqPqwvQ4g">pic.twitter.com/OpqPqwvQ4g</a> —@MonicaJagielka

72 mm of rain recorded at Billy Bishop

Between 50 and 75 millimetres of rain was reported in locations across the city. One Toronto weather station reported 57.9 mm of rain fell.

At Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, the weather station reported 72 mm, of which 51 mm fell in one hour, Kuhn said.

"It just really poured across parts of the city," he said.

Kuhn said the showers were localized, which means it rained hard in some areas but little in others. Large parts of Toronto received less than 10 mm of rain and some none at all, he added. For example, at Buttonville Airport, only two to six mm of rain fell and Oshawa Airport had less than a millimetre.

"This was a very localized event," he said.