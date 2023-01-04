TTC fares going up 10 cents, more special constables coming in Tory's budget plan

TTC fares will increase by 10 cents per ride, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday, as part of a proposed $53 million increase to the transit agency's budget this year.

Riders are being asked to pay more following two years of fares being frozen, even though ridership remains lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. A single ride currently costs $3.25.

Tory said the new funding — if approved by city council — will go toward hiring 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers who will help connect with homeless people who are increasingly turning to the TTC's stations and vehicles for shelter.

"While this is a challenging year for the city, we are investing to keep transit safe, improve service, and support seniors and low-income residents," Tory said in a news release, noting the Fair Pass Transit Discount Program will remain in place and be expanded.

Tory is also planning to hire 50 more special constables for the TTC, which has recently seen a string of violent attacks, including two homicides within the last year.

The release says the city is spending $958.7 million on the TTC this year.