TTC fare inspector accused of discreditable conduct in teen's arrest near streetcar — for smiling

A TTC fare inspector who tackled and pinned a black teenager to the ground as the youth exited a streetcar engaged in discreditable conduct, the transit agency found, but there's insufficient evidence to suggest the incident was racially-motivated.

The transit agency released a detailed report Wednesday into the Feb. 18 incident, some of which was captured on video and shocked many in Toronto.

On a video shared widely on social media, the pinned teen repeatedly yells: "you're hurting me."

Video shot by streetcar rider Bethany McBride shows two TTC fare inspectors pinning the teen to the ground 0:10

However, the report says none of the fare inspectors went overboard with their use of force. Instead, it says, the discreditable conduct stems from a smile that took place midway through the altercation.

The city's ombudsman is still investigating, and issued a statement requesting the TTC's complete investigation file to ensure the internal review is thorough and fair.

TTC report finds teen swung at inspector

The TTC report, which relies on surveillance video, and statements from those involved and witnesses, says the altercation began when the teen stared at the transit fare inspector, but didn't respond to the inspector's questions.

Moments later, the teen and three fare inspectors exited the streetcar, but then the teen hopped back on.

After that, the report says, the teen reopened the door and walked into the "personal space" of the first inspector, who pushed him back onto the streetcar. That prompted the teen to approach him again, this time swinging a fist at the inspector, at which point the group of inspectors tackled him to the ground.

A TTC streetcar camera captures the moment a teenager lunges toward a transit fare inspector. (TTC)

Police officers responded moments later.

In its report, the TTC found:

There was insufficient evidence that the fare inspector discriminated against the customer based on race.

The fare inspector was not uncivil toward the teen.

The force used by the fare inspector was "reasonable, justified" and "consistent with the training provided."

However, the report also notes one action by the fare inspector — who was suspended with pay after the incident and has since left the TTC for unrelated reasons — amounts to discreditable conduct.

"The investigation found that [the fare inspector] smiled at a time that could have been considered the climax of a tense interaction between himself and the customer," the report states.

Regardless of why the inspector smiled, the report says, it's unprofessional and in conflict with the TTC's expectations.

The fare inspector told investigators he "probably smiled" with relief that the situation was going to end. Other witnesses suggested his expression appeared condescending, the report notes.

Following the investigation, the report urges the TTC to clarify the roles and responsibilities of transit fare inspectors, especially around the use of force. The report also recommends regular "diversity, inclusion and human rights training" for its fare inspectors.