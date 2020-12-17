City to freeze TTC fares in 2021 due to pandemic: Tory

Mayor John Tory said Thursday the city will freeze TTC fares in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson from Tory's office confirmed the freeze after Tory broke the news in a broadcast interview. The decision will still need city council approval.

Tory is set to provide more details later in the afternoon.

During the first lockdown, the TTC saw its ridership decline by as much as 85 per cent, resulting in a shortfall of $21 million a week throughout the spring.

Since then, riders and TTC employees have complained about overcrowding on some routes, making it impossible to physically distance.