People using bags, 'well-trained dog' to avoid TTC fares, city auditor tells committee

From hopping gates to using a "well-trained" dog, TTC riders are turning to number of methods to evade paying their fare, Toronto's auditor general says.

Auditor General Beverly Romeo-Beehler showcased the violations, which have led to an estimated $61 million worth of lost fares in 2018, at a meeting of the city's Audit and Risk Management committee on Tuesday.

Romeo-Beehler's office produced a video showing people squeezing through TTC gates, tailgating other customers, using a bag, hopping the fence and even using a dog to slip through the gate and open it from the other side.

The TTC is now being asked to consider a number of measures to deal with the rampant fare evasion.