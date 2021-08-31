TTC to expand service ahead of new school year

Toronto's public transit agency said Monday it will run more trains and buses starting next week, in time for the start of the new school year.

The Toronto Transit Commission said it is communicating with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, and start and dismissal times.

"We ask that students continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, including wearing a mask while on transit," said TTC Chair Jaye Robinson.

The agency said it will have 25 per cent more subway trains running on its Line 1 and Line 2 at peak times on weekdays, in part to help with physical distancing.

It's also increasing or restoring service on nearly 30 bus routes that serve post-secondary institutions and other major transit corridors. Service on nearly all 900-series express routes will be restored, with additional express routes planned for October.

Mayor John Tory said the city is doing everything it can "to help kids go back to school safely" this September.

The TTC has faced public backlash - especially earlier in the pandemic - over lack of physical distancing on trains and buses, with many transit riders posting photos of overcrowded buses on social media.

Union leaders have also been critical of the TTC, saying lack of physical distancing on TTC vehicles puts staff at risk of contracting COVID-19.