TTC operator shot with BB gun in Scarborough

Many TTC riders are on high alert after several violent incidents in recent months. Chris Glover walks you through some tips to keep yourself safe.

Toronto police are investigating after a TTC operator was shot with a BB gun while waiting to begin his shift.

The transit employee was standing outside near the intersection of Markham Rd. and Progress Ave. in Scarborough shortly before 6:30 p.m. when a black sedan drove by and the employee was shot with a BB gun.

Police say the suspects are described as white men, possibly teenagers.

Police say the operator suffered no physical injuries and the incident is under investigation.

In a series of tweets, Mayor John Tory decried "this act of violence against an innocent transit worker."

Tory stressed that its imperative transit operators feel safe all the time given their role in keeping the city running.

"I believe anyone threatening or inflicting violence on transit workers should face the most serious of consequences for their actions from our justice system," Tory said.

The BB gun incident is the latest amid a slew of violent incidents in recent months, which have included stabbings, assaults, and harassment.