TTC says 10 subway station elevators damaged in 'incredibly inconsiderate' act of vandalism

Ten elevators were damaged at TTC subway stations across the city in an "incredibly inconsiderate" act of vandalism on Tuesday afternoon, said a spokesperson for the transit agency.

Someone used a hammer to smash glass parts of the elevators, leaving them out of commission during the busy holiday season, the TTC's Stuart Green told CBC News.

Stations along line one, two and four were affected, with some stations left completely inaccessible to those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices. You can see a full list of the affected stations at the bottom of this story.

"It's hugely inconvenient to our customers," said Green. "We've got people who use mobility devices. People may be carrying large packages now during the holiday season. They may have baby strollers, that sort of thing."

Repairs are expected to take between two and four weeks as the TTC waits for specialty replacement parts.

TTC employees survey damage to an elevator at Broadview Station, following a city-wide act of vandalism that will leave some stations inaccessible for up to four weeks. (Pelin Sidki/CBC)

Green said the vandalism, which included busier stations like Queen and Spadina, will be looked into as a criminal matter. The TTC has video of the perpetrator from all affected stations and plans to review the footage with police to try to identify them.

In the meantime, the TTC is looking to help people plan their routes around this inconvenience during the busy holiday season.

"We will be reaching out through all of [our online] channels to give people alternatives and other places that they can go to find accessible connections if they need them," Green said. "But it is going to be a huge inconvenience at the very wrong time of year."

The full list of affected stations includes: