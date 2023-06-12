TTC adjusting east end bus and streetcar service due to construction

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is warning riders in the east end of upcoming changes to streetcar and bus service as the spring-summer construction season ramps up.

At a board meeting Monday, the TTC's head of service planning and scheduling said the agency is adjusting service starting Sunday, June 18, as a result of construction projects on Broadview Avenue at Broadview Station and at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue.

"We are adjusting where we can with extra demand responsive buses and adjustments to service on a day-to-day basis," Laurence Lui said.

"At the same time, we are trying to keep the service consistent so that customers can become accustomed to the changes in the routes."

Road work coming

Starting on Sunday, construction work to upgrade sewers and streetcar tracks will begin on Broadview Avenue between Danforth Avenue and Queen Street East. As a result, the 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars won't run between Parliament Street and Broadview Station.

While some lanes will be maintained for local vehicle traffic, the construction will make the road too narrow for buses to safely pass, Lui said.

The TTC is increasing service on the 72A Pape streetcar route and extending it from Pape Station via Queen Street East to the intersection of King Street and Parliament Street to fill the gap. This route will replace the 504/505 bus service on Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street East.

Additional buses will also run on the 506C Carlton replacement bus route between Castle Frank station and east Chinatown at Gerrard Street and Broadview Avenue.

The 100 Flemingdon Park bus route will be diverted to Pape Station. Riders who want to take the 100 Flemingdon Park should should travel on Line 2 to Pape Station.

Work on the streetcar tracks on Broadview Avenue is expected to last until December 2023, according to Lui's presentation to the board.

"Bus service will resume on Broadview as soon as safe operation is possible," the presentation said.

Coxwell-Gerrard intersection

On the same day, the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East will be closed to all vehicle traffic for a few weeks to complete state-of-good repair work. As a result, the 22 Coxwell bus will be cancelled in both directions.

Riders can take the 31 Greenwood bus instead, which will travel with increased frequency on Greenwood Avenue from Coxwell Station to the intersection of Queen Street East and Kingston Road.

Lui emphasized that all streetcars, including the 501, 505 and 506 will connect riders in Riverside and Leslieville to the Line 1 subway and downtown.

"Boarding any streetcar on Queen East will take customers to Line 1 at either Dundas or College station, where they can transfer to get to their final destination," Lui said.

For a full list of TTC service changes taking effect on June 18, visit the TTC website.