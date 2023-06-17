TTC bus, streetcar service changes are coming. Here's what you need to know

The TTC is rolling out significant changes to its bus and streetcar service in Toronto's east end starting this Sunday for some major infrastructure projects.

The transit agency says construction will affect bus and streetcar service operating mainly out of Broadview, Coxwell and Main stations. The Broadview station changes will take place from Sunday until about November, while the Coxwell station changes will continue until at least mid-July and the Main station changes will continue until September.

The construction includes streetcar tracks replacement and work on overhead power lines on Broadview Avenue from Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street East and at Broadview Station. Crews are also replacing streetcar tracks at Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East, and a bus bay is being constructed at Main station.

"While this work is important, we appreciate that it is inconvenient for customers who rely on the TTC to get them safely to their destinations," TTC Chair Jon Burnside said in the release.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said in the release that the TTC knows that route diversion can be challenging for riders.

"Customers can expect to see clear signage at the impacted stations, dedicated TTC staff members on hand to answer questions, and information on our website and social media channels," Leary said.

Also this week, the TTC announced that the target date for the closure of the Scarborough RT, known as Line 3, will be Nov. 18, 2023. That will be the last day of train service. The target date for bus replacement service to start is Nov. 19, 2023.

Broadview station changes

On Broadview Avenue, there will be no bus or streetcar services on Broadview Avenue between the station and Gerrard Street East until approximately November.

The TTC will replace streetcar tracks this summer, after which the city will resurface the road and repair the sidewalk the transit agency says. As a result, while vehicles will be able to travel northbound on Broadview Avenue, the construction will make the road too narrow for buses to safely pass.

The 8 Broadview, 62 Mortimer and 87 Cosburn buses will continue to operate to and from Broadview station. The 8 Broadview route will be extended to Warden Station via O'Connor Drive and St Clair Avenue East, replacing the 70C Coxwell route.

There will be no 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars at Broadview Station, or between Sumach Street and Broadview Station.

Customers can take the 72A Pape southbound from Pape Station to King Street East and Parliament Street to connect to a westbound 504 King streetcar. The 304 King bus will be extended to Pape Station.

The TTC is increasing service on the 72A Pape streetcar route for frequent travel between King Street and Parliament Street and Pape Station.

The 100 Flemingdon Park bus route will be diverted to Pape Station and continue south to the King and Parliament intersection. Riders who want to take the 100 Flemingdon Park should should travel on Line 2 to Pape Station.

To improve access to the westbound 501B Queen bus service east of River Street, 501B Queen buses will operate in both directions between Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East and River Street.

Coxwell station changes

The 22 Coxwell bus will be temporarily suspended in both directions.

The 31 Greenwood, which currently operates to and from Coxwell Station, will be extended to Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street. Service on the 31 Greenwood will be increased.

The TTC says 506 Carlton replacement buses will divert via Greenwood Avenue, Danforth Avenue, and Coxwell Avenue, serving Greenwood and Coxwell stations on the street.

There will be no service on Coxwell Avenue between Upper Gerrard Street East and Queen Street East as well as on Gerrard Street East between Greenwood Avenue and Coxwell Avenue.

The 322 Coxwell Blue Night bus will temporarily divert via Danforth Avenue, Greenwood Avenue, and Queen Street East.

Main station changes

The bus and streetcar loop at Main Street Station is closed for "critical" infrastructure work until September 2023.

The 20 Cliffside is turning back at Victoria Park Station via Victoria Park Avenue.

The 23 Dawes has been extended and is turning back using on-street looping via Eastdale Avenue.

The 62 Mortimer is extended from Main Street to Victoria Park Station. Customers can use Line 2 or 62 Mortimer between Main Street and Victoria Park stations.

The 506C Carlton replacement buses are operating between Castle Frank Station and Victoria Park Station.

