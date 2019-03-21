Skip to Main Content
TTC driver charged after bus slammed into 2 homes in Scarborough last week

TTC driver charged after bus slammed into 2 homes in Scarborough last week

The driver of a TTC bus that slammed into two houses in Scarborough last week has been charged with careless driving, police have confirmed.

Police were called last Thursday around 1:35 a.m. to the corner of Grackle Trail and Oasis Boulevard

CBC News ·
Two homes were badly damaged after a TTC bus slammed into them in the early morning hours of last Thursday, March 21. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The driver of a TTC bus that slammed into two houses in Scarborough last week has been charged with careless driving, police have confirmed.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 1:35 a.m. last Thursday to attend the scene near the corner of Grackle Trail and Oasis Boulevard.

Images from the scene showed the bus appeared to have hopped a curb on Oasis Boulevard before slamming into two houses.

No one inside the homes was injured and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Security video from two different angles shows the moment a TTC bus slammed into two homes. 0:24

On Tuesday, Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore of the force's traffic services unit said the driver has been charged with careless driving.

"The investigation is far from over," Moore said in a statement to CBC Toronto, adding that a great deal of security camera footage exists of the incident.

"What happened is fairly obvious," Moore went on. "Determining why it happened will take time."

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for the TTC said the driver "is not currently operating a TTC vehicle," but did not answer specific questions about whether the driver is suspended, receiving pay or will be fired.

"Any further actions will be determined once our investigation is complete," Stuart Green said in an email. 

With files from Lucas Powers

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us