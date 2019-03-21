TTC driver charged after bus slammed into 2 homes in Scarborough last week

The driver of a TTC bus that slammed into two houses in Scarborough last week has been charged with careless driving, police have confirmed.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 1:35 a.m. last Thursday to attend the scene near the corner of Grackle Trail and Oasis Boulevard.

Images from the scene showed the bus appeared to have hopped a curb on Oasis Boulevard before slamming into two houses.

No one inside the homes was injured and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Security video from two different angles shows the moment a TTC bus slammed into two homes. 0:24

On Tuesday, Toronto police Sgt. Brett Moore of the force's traffic services unit said the driver has been charged with careless driving.

"The investigation is far from over," Moore said in a statement to CBC Toronto, adding that a great deal of security camera footage exists of the incident.

"What happened is fairly obvious," Moore went on. "Determining why it happened will take time."

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for the TTC said the driver "is not currently operating a TTC vehicle," but did not answer specific questions about whether the driver is suspended, receiving pay or will be fired.

"Any further actions will be determined once our investigation is complete," Stuart Green said in an email.