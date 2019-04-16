How mechanical failures and alarms set off the TTC's worst morning commute in years

There are good mornings, decent mornings and terrible mornings on the TTC.

And then, there was Jan. 24, 2019.

New data obtained by CBC Toronto reveals the full extent of the delays that day, showing how a series of failures and alarms set off a domino effect that reached nearly every part of the subway system.

It took a staggering two hours and 20 minutes to travel the western side of Line 1 on the morning of Jan. 24. This is why. 1:22

It all started with an early morning mechanical failure at Museum Station, which set the stage for what was the slowest morning commute in more than a year.

At the peak of the chaos, trains were taking two hours and 20 minutes to travel from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre to Union Station — a journey that normally takes 45 minutes.