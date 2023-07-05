TTC riders can start paying fares with credit and debit cards next week

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, TTC riders can use credit or debit cards to pay fares, including cards on a smartphone or smartwatch, transit officials say.

Stan Cho, the province's associate minister of transportation, was joined at Leslie Station in Toronto by Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx, Mayor Olivia Chow, and TTC CEO Rick Leary for the announcement.

"These are more convenient options, not [only] for those who take transit on a regular basis, but visitors to this world-class city that we're privileged to live in," Cho said.

"I agree that we can do better and today we take a step forward to do exactly that."

The launch of credit and debit payment on the TTC follows the introduction of more payment options across many local transit systems in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, the province said. In addition to the TTC, riders can also use credit or debit to pay fares on GO Transit including the UP Express, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit and York Region Transit.

Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, speaking at Thursday's announcement. (CBC)

Leary said "this is an exciting day for the TTC," adding that "customers of a modern, world-class transit system expect a convenient fare payment system.

"Today's announcement is a transformative step and will deliver a more convenient, seamless experience for adult-fare customers on the TTC and for those travelling between the TTC and the 905," Leary said.

'TTC ridership continues to rebound'

Addressing the impact that the pandemic has had on transit ridership, Leary said that "TTC ridership continues to rebound" as more workers return to the office and people are once again going out more.

He said while average weekday boardings stand at roughly 78 per cent of pre-COVID levels, ridership among less frequent customers — those who ride the TTC four times a week or less — is now at 118 per cent of pre-COVID levels.

"That's exciting, because what that tells us is ridership looks different, but people are returning to the TTC," Leary said.

Cameron MacLeod, executive director of the non-partisan transit advocacy group CodeRedTO, said making sure people have easier access is a key part of getting riders on board.

"If you don't have a Presto card right now, it's very difficult to hop on a bus or streetcar or the subway without planning and figuring out a ticketing system," MacLeod told CBC Toronto.

"If you have a financial card like debit or credit, you can simply hop on a vehicle now and that removes that point of friction."

Cameron MacLeod, executive director for CodeRedTO, says making sure people have easier access to transit is key to getting them to choose the TTC. (Supplied by Cameron MacLeod)

But MacLeod said while removing obstacles to easy payment is good — only reliable, frequent service is going to bring back riders to the TTC.

TTC riders currently need a PRESTO card, ride pass, ticket or other methods like exact cash to pay their fare.

"Adding the option to tap a debit and credit card on PRESTO devices across the TTC is another way for customers to have more choice in how they pay their fares as they travel throughout the region," said Verster.

"We are excited to bring this new way to pay to TTC customers, making it easier and more convenient for people to choose transit."

Meanwhile, the mayor said the addition of debit and credit card payment gives customers more choice and convenience when they travel.

"Tapping on with a debit or credit card is a feature we know our customers want, and will help to further grow ridership on the TTC," Chow said.