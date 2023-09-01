Taking the TTC around the city this fall? Here's how construction might affect your route

While this fall will kick off an increase in transit service across the city, it will also bring a busy construction season for the Toronto Transit Commission.

Here's how your commute might be affected, according to a news release issued by the transit agency Thursday.

Main Street station streetcar loop

First, the good news. The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has completed "critical repairs" to the bus and streetcar loop at Main Street Station.

This means starting on Sept. 3, 506 Carlton streetcars will travel to the station and replacement 506C buses will stop running. Plus, boarding for the bus and Wheel-Trans service will resume at the station.

A TTC 501 streetcar turning at the Queen Street East and McCaul Street intersection on September 1, 2023. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

St. Clair Avenue West

On the other side of the city, the 512 St. Clair streetcars will be replaced with buses starting Sept. 3. The buses are expected to operate until next summer.

The TTC says this is necessary to complete work that will modernize streetcar infrastructure. The work will involve overhead power upgrades, track and concrete repairs at various locations and construction inside St. Clair West station. There will also be infrastructure work by Metrolinx, the city and Toronto Water in the area at the same time, according to the TTC.

Aside from the replacement of the 512 streetcar, other impacts of this work will include:

33 Forest Hill buses will board on the south side of St. Clair Avenue West, outside the station.

90 Vaughan buses will divert both ways to Bathurst Station. Northbound buses will service the St. Clair Avenue West and Bathurst Street intersection. Southbound buses will bypass the intersection via Vaughan Road.

126 Christie buses will board on the north side of St. Clair Avenue West, outside the station.

A TTC 501B bus on Queen Street just west of McCaul on September 1, 2023. The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road and 505 Dundas will face service changes from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8 due to Ontario Line construction on the De Grassi Street bridge. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

De Grassi Street bridge

The 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road and 505 Dundas will face service changes from Sept. 3 to Oct. 8 due to Ontario Line construction on the De Grassi Street bridge.

Changes are as follows:

Sept. 3 to Sept. 22: the 501 Queen streetcar will be replaced by 505 Dundas cars on Queen Street East from Broadview Avenue to Neville Park Loop.

Sept. 22 to Oct. 8: a new 501D Queen bus will go between Neville Park Loop and Church Street.

Sept. 23 to early 2024: 505 Dundas streetcars will divert both ways via Broadview Avenue, Gerrard Street East and Coxwell Avenue, ending at Kingston-Queen Loop.

Sept. 29 to Oct. 2: the 501D Queen bus, 301 Queen Night Bus, 72A Paper and 503 Kingston Road buses will divert both ways via Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street East, Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East.

Oct. 2 to Oct. 8: 501D Queen bus service will return to operating between Neville Park Loop and Church Street. 72A Pape and 503 Kingston Road buses will return to operating on Queen Street East, between Broadview and Carlaw avenues.

Delayed restoration of streetcars along The Queensway

Streetcar service along The Queensway, west of Roncesvalles Avenue, which was supposed to be back on Sept. 3, will require more time to complete, the TTC says. It is expected to continue into the fall.

Here's what that means for commuters: