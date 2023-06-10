No TTC subway service on part of Line 2 and other weekend changes you need to know about
Bay and Sherbourne stations will also be closed Sunday, TTC says
The TTC says there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations all weekend due to track work.
Shuttle buses will instead stop at each station along the route, with TTC staff on hand to direct customers to designated places where they can board and disembark.
Chester station will be closed. However, all other stations on this stretch of Line 2 will be open for customers to load their PRESTO cards, buy PRESTO tickets, or catch buses or streetcars.
On Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will begin at noon to allow crews to replace beams on the Prince Edward (Bloor) viaduct.
Shuttle buses will be operating and will stop at each station along the route, with TTC staff on hand to direct customers.
Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for people to load their PRESTO card, buy PRESTO tickets, or catch buses or streetcars.
"While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work as well as ATC signal upgrades," the TTC said in a news release on Thursday.
Next week, from Monday to Thursday, subway service between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.
"Replacement shuttle buses will run frequently, stopping at each station along the route," the TTC says.
Events to interrupt service
Here are other closures and diversions to be aware of this weekend because of several events:
- The 505 Dundas will divert between Ossington and Lansdowne avenues from 10 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Monday because of the Do West Fest. There may also be delays on the 29 Dufferin, 47 Lansdowne, and 63 Ossington during the event.
- From 2 a.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday, the 985 Sheppard East Express will end at Scarborough Centre Station due to road reconstruction.
- On Saturday, the 29 Dufferin, 80 Queensway (eastbound), and 501 Queen will divert from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. due to the Ride to Conquer Cancer. There may be delays and service interruptions on the 15 Evans, 44 Kipling South, 49 Bloor West, 66 Prince Edward, 76 Royal York South, 77 Swansea, 80 Queensway (westbound), 110 Islington South, 111 East Mall and 112 West Mall due to the event.
- Also on Saturday, the 13 Avenue Road, 19 Bay, and 94 Wellesley will divert from 7 to 11 a.m. because of the Run for Women.
- The 47 Lansdowne will divert from 8 to 11 a.m., and the 63 Ossington and 505 Dundas from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Portugal Day Parade. There may be delays on the 29 Dufferin during this time.
- The 29 Dufferin will also divert between 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for road closures due to the Toronto FC game at BMO Field.
- The 501L Queen bus will be divery from 5 a.m. on Saturday until 1 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate the Lakeshore Village Grilled Cheese Challenge.
- On Sunday from 9:30 to 11 a.m., the 501B Queen will divert due to road closures for the Toronto Challenge. There may be delays on 13 Avenue Road, 19 Bay, 94 Wellesley, 505 Dundas, and 506 Carlton during this time.