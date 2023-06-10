No TTC subway service on part of Line 2 and other weekend changes you need to know about

The TTC says there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Broadview and Woodbine stations all weekend due to track work.

Shuttle buses will instead stop at each station along the route, with TTC staff on hand to direct customers to designated places where they can board and disembark.

Chester station will be closed. However, all other stations on this stretch of Line 2 will be open for customers to load their PRESTO cards, buy PRESTO tickets, or catch buses or streetcars.

On Sunday, subway service on Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will begin at noon to allow crews to replace beams on the Prince Edward (Bloor) viaduct.

Shuttle buses will be operating and will stop at each station along the route, with TTC staff on hand to direct customers.

Bay and Sherbourne stations will be closed on Sunday. All other stations will remain open for people to load their PRESTO card, buy PRESTO tickets, or catch buses or streetcars.

"While the TTC does most subway maintenance at the conclusion of service each night, it continues to require weekend and early weeknight closures to complete critical infrastructure and state-of-good-repair work as well as ATC signal upgrades," the TTC said in a news release on Thursday.

Next week, from Monday to Thursday, subway service between Broadview and Woodbine stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly for track work.

"Replacement shuttle buses will run frequently, stopping at each station along the route," the TTC says.

The TTC says the 505 Dundas will divert between Ossington and Lansdowne avenues from 10 a.m. Fri., June 9, until 1 a.m. Mon., June 12, because of the Do West Fest. There may also be delays on the 29 Dufferin, 47 Lansdowne, and 63 Ossington during the event.

Events to interrupt service

Here are other closures and diversions to be aware of this weekend because of several events: