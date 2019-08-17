Scarborough subway line closed Saturday, reopens Sunday morning

Prepare for some subway closures if you're travelling on the TTC this weekend.

The Scarborough line is closed Saturday from Kennedy to McCowan station for track maintenance, the TTC said, with shuttle buses and Wheel-Trans service operating instead.

Regular service will resume on Sunday morning.

Expect a late opening Sunday on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations, with shuttle buses operating until noon.

Line 3 Scarborough RT: There is no service on Line 3 due to track maintenance. Shuttle buses are running. Regular service will resume tomorrow morning. <a href="https://t.co/D4hFDdgHzK">pic.twitter.com/D4hFDdgHzK</a> —@TTCnotices

Wilson station is not accessible, so northbound customers who need an elevator should get out at Lawrence West station and request Wheel Trans service, the TTC said.

The TTC said Sunday's closure is to accommodate installation of a HVAC unit at Wilson Yard.

Earlier on Saturday, there was a late opening on Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations. The TTC said the line would be fully open as of noon.