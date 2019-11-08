TTC subway closures scheduled for this weekend

TTC riders should expect delays this weekend as crews work on signal upgrades on Line 1.

On Saturday, there will be no subway service between St. Clair West and King stations. The closure will last the entire day.

All stations within the closure except Dupont will remain open for fare sales and connections to surface routes.

On Sunday, the closure will shift to Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode and last all day.

Replacement shuttle buses will operate during the closure on both days, the TTC says.