TTC subway closures scheduled for this weekend
Shuttle buses will run on Saturday and Sunday
TTC riders should expect delays this weekend as crews work on signal upgrades on Line 1.
Line 1: This Saturday only, there will be no subway service between St Clair West and King due to ATC signal upgrades<br><br>Line 1: This Sunday only, there will be no subway service between Bloor/Yonge and Osgoode due to ATC signal upgrades<br><br>Shuttle buses will run both days <a href="https://t.co/58A4GCeD2H">pic.twitter.com/58A4GCeD2H</a>—@TTCnotices
On Saturday, there will be no subway service between St. Clair West and King stations. The closure will last the entire day.
All stations within the closure except Dupont will remain open for fare sales and connections to surface routes.
On Sunday, the closure will shift to Bloor-Yonge to Osgoode and last all day.
Replacement shuttle buses will operate during the closure on both days, the TTC says.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.