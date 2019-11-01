Watch for TTC subway closure this weekend
Line 2 is closed this weekend between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for track work.
No service on Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations
If you're planning on taking the TTC this weekend, you may want to leave a little earlier.
Line 2 between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations will be closed this weekend for track work.
Replacement buses will be running along the route.
Line 2: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Victoria Park and Kennedy because of important track maintenance. Shuttle buses will run. <a href="https://t.co/RXmHu6sVoI">https://t.co/RXmHu6sVoI</a> <a href="https://t.co/YboCRP1sPX">pic.twitter.com/YboCRP1sPX</a>—@TTChelps
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.