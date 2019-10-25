There are TTC and GO Transit closures this weekend

Transit riders will have to navigate a number of closures over the weekend on both the TTC and on GO Transit's Lakeshore East line.

No trains will run on the Lakeshore East line on Saturday and Sunday, which Metrolinx says will allow for several important infrastructure updates.

Among them is work to replace elements of the aging Danforth Bridge between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road.

"GO buses will help customers get to and from downtown if they are travelling from the east," wrote Metrolinx in a news release.

Details of the infrastructure work and GO bus alternatives are available here.

Line 1 subway shutdowns

Meanwhile, there will be two separate closures on Line 1 on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, there will be no subway service between Union station and St. Clair station until 8 p.m., when service resumes. Shuttle buses will run through the day.

On Sunday, the subway will be shut down between Lawrence station and Bloor-Yonge, with shuttle buses running. The line will reopen on Monday morning.