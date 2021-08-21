No subway service on TTC Line 3 Saturday
Shuttle busses will run between Kennedy and McCowan stations on August 21.
The Toronto subway is not running on Line 3 Saturday.
The TTC is closing service between Kennedy and McCowan stations for track work.
Shuttle busses will be available instead.
The TTC says Ellesmere, Midland and McCowan stations will be closed, but all other stations will stay open for people to purchase tickets or load their Presto card.