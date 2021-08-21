Skip to Main Content
Toronto

No subway service on TTC Line 3 Saturday

Shuttle busses will run between Kennedy and McCowan stations on August 21.

CBC News ·
The Toronto subway will not be running on Line 3 on Saturday, but shuttle busses will operate. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The TTC says Ellesmere, Midland and McCowan stations will be closed, but all other stations will stay open for people to purchase tickets or load their Presto card.

If you're taking the subway, be aware: there will be no service between Kennedy and McCowan stations on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Shuttle busses will operate instead. (Toronto Transit Commission)
