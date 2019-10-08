Rare private prosecution charges levied against TTC over subway air quality

A retired TTC worker has taken the rare step of launching a private prosecution case against the transit agency over what he alleges is a discharge of contaminants in the city's subway system that violates the Environmental Protection Act.

The charges were initiated by Thomas Donnelly, who is a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, at the Ontario Court of Justice this week.

According to a news release from the union and his lawyer, Donnelly is alleging that he experienced adverse health effects related to exposure from airborne contaminants in the subway system.

Instances of private prosecution are rare. They allow private individuals — without the help of police or Crown attorneys — to bring criminal charges under a seldom-used portion of Canada's Criminal Code.

Court documents in the case show that a justice of the peace signed off on a summons for the TTC and CEO Rick Leary for a court appearance Thursday.

The TTC said in a statement that it will will "vigorously defend both the organization and the CEO against this private action.

"The health and safety of our employees is of paramount importance to the TTC," the statement reads. "To that end, we have undertaken numerous tests on the air quality in the subway system over the past few years and results show we are well below provincially mandated guidelines."

Tracking air quality

The ATU has been sounding the alarm about air quality within the subway system in recent years.

In 2017, a report initiated by Health Canada and co-authored by a University of Toronto professor found air pollution within Toronto's subway system was comparable to a "typical day in Beijing."

According to a study conducted in 2010-2011, Toronto subway platforms and trains have an average of 100 micrograms of pollutants per cubic metre. The TTC says it has since taken measures to improve air quality. (Canadian Press)

Researchers tracked PM2.5, which are airborne particles smaller than 0.00025 centimetres. Those particles are easily inhaled and can damage lung tissue.

However, the TTC said those samples were taken before it took a number of steps to improve air quality.

"This study was not intended to assess impacts on overall health; rather it looked at levels of certain commonly occurring particulates and pollution," the TTC said in a statement at the time.

"This research was done in 2010 and 2011 at a time we had already started taking steps that will improve air quality on the trains and reduce certain pollutants in the underground stations."

A Toronto board of health report from 2017 outlined some of those measures, like upgrading HVAC systems on existing subway cars. Newer subway cars have new HVAC filters capable of removing a higher level of fine particulate matter, the report says.

The TTC also purchased a tunnel vacuum car equipped with a HEPA filtration system which was due to start operating by the end of 2017.

A TTC report from this year found that "none of the remaining levels of the sampled contaminants in this study exceeded the applicable occupational exposure limits."

Take the TTC, Public Health recommends

Toronto Public Health said in a statement that the city's board of health has requested an independent study of the subway system's air quality, and that work is now underway.

"In the meantime, Toronto Public Health recommends taking the TTC for the many health and community benefits for residents including walking to and from public transit which provides is a great opportunity to add regular physical activity into your day," the statement reads.

Lawyer Eric Gillespie, who is representing Donnelly, was involved in a similar case earlier this year where he represented a Chatham-Kent woman's private prosecution bid to take the province to court over clean energy projects.

She alleged work on several wind projects that began in 2017 contaminated her home's well water.

Crown prosecutors withdrew those charges last month, citing a lack of evidence.

adam.carter@cbc.ca