Rogers expands TTC subway wireless network access to customers using other carriers

Rogers Communications Inc. says customers of all of the major Canadian wireless carriers can now connect to its 5G wireless network in the busiest sections of the Toronto subway system.

The company says subway riders will be able to connect to its 5G network while in the Line 1 stations and tunnels in the so-called Downtown U from Union Station north to St. George and Bloor-Yonge, plus Spadina and Dupont stations. The area encompasses all of the subway stops in Toronto's downtown core.

Users will also be able to access the network in 13 stations on Line 2, along Bloor Street from Keele to Castle Frank, plus the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations.

Rogers acquired the cellular network in the subway system from BAI Canada earlier this year and has been working to upgrade it.

The service to all carriers comes after months of tense back-and-forth negotiations between Rogers and rivals Bell and Telus over the best technical approach, as well as financial terms, for providing the coverage.

The federal government had set a deadline of Tuesday for all passengers on the TTC subway system to have cellular connectivity, regardless of their carrier. It has also set a Dec. 20 deadline for the companies to negotiate commercial agreements to provide service on the subway over the long term.