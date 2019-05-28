TTC cancels early subway closure for Thursday so Raptors fans can get around town

Planned early closures on Line 1 this week won't include Thursday so Raptors fans can get around town as they celebrate the first game of the NBA Finals.

As has happened over the last few weeks, the TTC is halting service on Line 1 between Yonge-Bloor and Eglinton stations at 11 p.m. some nights for "subway corridor maintenance."

Line 1: We’re cancelling the early closure between Eglinton & Bloor/Yonge this Thursday only so that everyone can get into and out of the city to cheer on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raptors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raptors</a>! The closure will continue as scheduled tonight & tomorrow night. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeTheNorth?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeTheNorth</a> —@TTCnotices

That closure was originally planned for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, the TTC announced Tuesday that it is cancelling the closure on Thursday "so that everyone can get into and out of the city to cheer on the #Raptors."

Service on the following mornings will resume at 6 a.m., the TTC said in a service advisory.

Shuttle buses will operate, and Wheel-Trans service will also be available.