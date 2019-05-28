Skip to Main Content
TTC cancels early subway closure for Thursday so Raptors fans can get around town
Planned early closures on Line 1 this week won’t include Thursday so Raptors fans can get around town as they celebrate the first game of the NBA Finals.

Service on Line 1 between Yonge-Bloor and Eglinton ends at 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week

Raptors fans will still be able to use public transit on Thursday evening if they are out and about in the city celebrating the first game of the NBA Finals. (CBC)

As has happened over the last few weeks, the TTC is halting service on Line 1 between Yonge-Bloor and Eglinton stations at 11 p.m. some nights for "subway corridor maintenance."

That closure was originally planned for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. However, the TTC announced Tuesday that it is cancelling the closure on Thursday "so that everyone can get into and out of the city to cheer on the #Raptors."

Service on the following mornings will resume at 6 a.m., the TTC said in a service advisory.

Shuttle buses will operate, and Wheel-Trans service will also be available.

(Toronto Transit Commission)
