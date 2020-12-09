TTC buses converted into COVID-19 testing sites will hit the streets this week

Six TTC buses, which have been retrofitted to create mobile COVID-19 testing sites, will roll out this week.

The idea, says Toronto Paramedic Services Supt. Kyle MacCallum, is to bring testing to the doorstep of people in the city's hard-hit areas.

"The buses are being used in areas where we don't have indoor clinic space," he told CBC Toronto on Wednesday.

The set up, says MacCallum, is simple — the regular seats are gone, replaced by some basic equipment and enough space to safely distance.

The buses have also already gone out on a few trial runs in the late summer and early fall.

"We've had some days where we've done anywhere from 30 to 40 tests, and we've had other days where we've done upward of 300 tests in one day," he explained. "Very much depends on what the need in the community is."

The TTC's Stuart Green says the buses had already been decommissioned when they were retrofitted to be testing sites, and aren't coming from available bus service.

That will be good news for Torontonians who still use TTC buses to commute, who have complained about crowding on the network's busiest routes.