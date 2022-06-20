Man fatally struck by TTC bus in Scarborough

A man was struck and killed by a TTC bus early Monday, police say.

The fatal collision happened around 12:50 a.m. in the area of Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue in Scarborough.

The man became trapped beneath the bus for a time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the man was released.

There were riders on the bus at the time, according to police.

The Traffic Services unit is investigating the incident.