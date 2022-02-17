Boy, 14, charged in TTC bus driver stabbing

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault following the stabbing of a Toronto Transit Commission bus driver over a fare dispute, police say.

Toronto police say two others are still at large.

On Wednesday, a group of young men got into a dispute with the driver on the 41 Keele bus, police say. The bus was near Keele Street and Gulliver Road, south of Lawrence Avenue West at the time.

The argument began on the bus and continued outside the vehicle, where police say the driver was stabbed with a knife.

The driver, who is in his early 50s, was taken to a hospital with stab wounds but is expected to fully recover.

The 14-year-old appeared in court Thursday morning.

Police say they are looking for two others in connection with the stabbing. Both are around 15-17 years old.

Police described one as five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, wearing dark clothing, and the other is five feet, seven inches tall with a medium build, wearing a dark blue winter jacket.