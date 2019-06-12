Police search for suspects after man who intervened in fight on busy Toronto bus shot

Toronto police released images Wednesday of three people wanted in connection to a double shooting on a public transit bus in the city's west end.

The incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday while the Toronto Transit Commission bus was in the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke with nearly 20 riders aboard, police say.

Two males — one was who was involved in a verbal dispute with the alleged gunman prior to the shooting and another who tried to intervene — were shot and seriously injured, according to police.

Police say that the male on the left of this image shot two people aboard a TTC bus last weekend. (Toronto Police Service)

Two other people, a male and a female, were travelling with the male who is believed to have fired the gun. The weapon was allegedly retrieved from a bag that the shooter's male companion was carrying, police say.

"As the armed man was attempting to flee out of the bus, he dropped the handgun," reads a news release issued Wednesday morning.

That's when the female allegedly picked up the gun, "and all three suspects fled on foot."

Most of the other passengers left the scene before officers arrived.

The male featured in this image was allegedly carrying a firearm in a "light-coloured satchel." The gun was used in the shooting. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have released images of the three suspects taken from a security camera inside the bus. Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify them.

A police spokesperson could not say whether the shootings were captured on film, though TTC buses usually have various cameras covering different angles.

The female suspect, right, allegedly picked up the gun used in the double shooting before fleeing the bus. (Toronto Police Service)

According to the news release, the alleged shooter was wearing a blue jacket and sunglasses, according to police. The other male suspect was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a light-coloured "satchel," while the female had a dark-coloured jacket on, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured any relevant photos or video is urged to contact police.

There have been 152 shootings in Toronto in 2019, 14 of them fatal.