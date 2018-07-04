Most new TTC streetcars to be taken out of service to fix 'welding problem'

Many of the new streetcars delivered significantly past deadline from Bombardier to Toronto will be taken out of service and sent to Quebec to fix a "welding problem," the TTC said Wednesday.

Some 67 streetcars need to be fixed, according to TTC spokesperson Brad Ross. To date, Bombardier has delivered of 89 cars from a 204-car, $1-billion order originally placed in 2009.

The problem with the streetcars is not a safety issue, Ross said, but rather a welding irregularity that will impact the cars' guaranteed service life of 30 years.

Crews at Bombardier will need to strip the cars down to their frames and re-weld the problem areas, a process that is expected to take as many as 19 weeks per car.

Three to four streetcars at a time will be sent to Bombardier's plant La Pocatière, Que., for fixing. Ross said that TTC riders won't see a service impact during the work, which could take until 2022 to complete.

Bombardier notified the TTC of the problems with the cars in October 2017, according to Ross. The transportation manufacturing giant will cover the additional costs of the repairs, he added, or else the TTC will seek compensation.

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said TTC executives are working closely with Bombardier to ensure the work goes smoothly.

"I have made no secret about my extreme frustration with this streetcar deal that was signed by a previous city council back in 2009 and Bombardier's slow progress in actually delivering the vehicles bought and paid for by Toronto taxpayers," Tory said.

"TTC CEO Rick Leary is working with Bombardier to ensure these repairs will have little to no impact on our service and we have been assured this will not affect the delivery of new streetcars."

All 204 of the new streetcars are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2019. In October of 2015, the TTC board voted to sue the company over multiple production and delivery delays.

Bombardier has since added a second production line in Kingston, Ont., to ensure upcoming deadlines are met.