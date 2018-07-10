TTC board to hear proposal to expand control over transportation in Toronto

A proposal to give Toronto's transit authority broad new powers over things like taxi permits, bike sharing and road tolls will be put in front of the TTC board Tuesday.

CBC Toronto has obtained two draft motions that TTC Chair Josh Colle and Vice-Chair Alan Heisey will put forward at Tuesday's board meeting.

If implemented, the motions would transform the TTC into an organization similar to Transport for London, the U.K. capital's integrated transport authority that is responsible not just for subways and buses but also bicycles, trains, ferries and major roads.

"The focus of any city's transportation authority, including the TTC, must shift from primarily being a public transit service provider to an organization that manages mobility and the operation of various modes of transport in the City of Toronto," reads the first motion.

"Moving towards a model similar to Transport for London, the TTC would be empowered to coordinate and integrate the day-to-day operations of moving people more efficiently."

The motion claims the changes would lead to better transportation options for Toronto residents and enhanced cost efficiency.

Under this expanded, unified organization, the TTC would manage:

Licensing and permitting for taxis, bikeshare and carshare services.

All responsibilities of the Toronto Parking Authority.

Administration of road pricing.

Additional transit lines not currently owned by the TTC, such as the Eglinton Crosstown.

The motion calls for the city manager to study the feasibility and associated costs of what would amount to a major shakeup of city departments. It is unclear how long it would take to implement.

The second motion calls for the TTC to take control of the Toronto Island ferry system and Bike Share Toronto, which is currently owned by the Toronto Parking Authority.

The two draft motions are not on the posted agenda for the TTC's board meeting Tuesday. They come one day after Mayor John Tory met with Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park. Ford has said he'd like to upload the responsibility for the operation of the TTC to the province.

From 'public transit' to 'mobility'

Colle said he hopes this proposal moves the public discussion from one about "public transit" toward one about the broader concept of "mobility," which takes into account all of the different ways people get from one place to another.

"Cities are changing; the ways people move around are changing, and we, as government, have to keep up with that," said Colle.

Both Colle and Heisey agree the Transport for London model has been successful because it integrates all forms of public transit under one regulatory authority.

Heisey says this type of integration is missing across the Greater Toronto Area, where there are multiple agencies responsible for different aspects of transportation policy and administration.

This has led to a "turf issue" between different agencies in Toronto and the surrounding region, according to Heisey.

"The time is well past due for greater coordination and cooperation on a regional transportation basis," said Heisey.

"We have to get a dialogue going with the ultimate goal of coordinating transit on a city and regional basis."