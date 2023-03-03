Questions mount around TTC head's future after closed-door board meeting

The ramifications of a confidential TTC board meeting late last week are continuing to be felt in Toronto, with questions swirling around the future of CEO Rick Leary.

City officials have thus far not commented publicly on the issue, except to say a closed-door meeting of the TTC board was called last Friday to discuss an internal personnel matter that is subject to solicitor-client privilege.

"I am not interested in breaking client and solicitor privilege," Mayor Olivia Chow said Tuesday when asked about the situation.

A Toronto Star story published Tuesday, however, cited unnamed sources who said the TTC board agreed at the meeting to investigate allegations of workplace misconduct against Leary, but he remains on the job pending the probe's conclusion. CBC News has not independently verified those claims.

Leary, who has been CEO for five years, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When asked about the situation in an email, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green simply said, "Don't know anything about it."

Rick Leary has been the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission since 2018. (Rick Leary/LinkedIn)

After Friday's meeting, TTC board chair Coun. Jamaal Myers would only say that the board met to "discuss an internal matter that is subject to solicitor-client privilege," and that Leary is still the CEO of the transit agency.

"Rick Leary is the CEO of the TTC. He's on the job," Myers said, adding that he believed Leary missed the meeting because he was on vacation.

"What I can say is we're committed to serving Torontonians as we always are," Myers said.

Board chair says he has faith in TTC leadership

Reporters repeatedly asked Myers if he has faith in Leary to run the TTC, to which the chair stated more than once that he has faith in the agency's leadership, board and employees.

When pressed a third time about Leary specifically, Myers said, "I have confidence in Rick Leary, yes. Do I have confidence that he can lead the organization? Yes."

Mayor Olivia Chow promised to improve TTC service when campaigning earlier this year. (Alex Lupul/CBC)

When Chow was first asked about the closed-door board meeting last Friday, the mayor said she had "no idea" about what had happened there — and similarly didn't know why people were asking if she wanted a change in leadership at the TTC.

"No, where did that come from?" Chow said.

Balancing confidential matters and transparency

In an interview with CBC News, Coun. Brad Bradford called that response "concerning."

"When you're having those types of conversations about the future of leadership at one of North America's largest transit agencies, to have no idea — or seemingly no idea — about what's going on there is very concerning," he said.

"It appears the TTC chair, perhaps the mayor's office, they're offside with TTC leadership."

Bradford also said the board and the TTC have to be clear about the situation considering it seemingly deals with one of the city's highest-paid bureaucrats. Leary's salary was over $470,000 plus benefits in 2022, according to public sector salary disclosure.

"Everyone wants transparency, and we have to balance that with confidential human resource matters," Bradford said.