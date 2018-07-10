The TTC board passed motions to explore giving Toronto's transit authority broad new powers over things like taxi permits, bike sharing and road tolls at its meeting on Tuesday.

The two motions call for the city manager to study the feasibility and associated costs of what would amount to a major shakeup of city departments.

If implemented, the changes would transform the TTC into an organization similar to Transport for London, the U.K. capital's integrated transport authority, which is responsible not just for subways and buses but also bicycles, trains, ferries and major roads.

"The focus of any city's transportation authority, including the TTC, must shift from primarily being a public transit service provider to an organization that manages mobility and the operation of various modes of transport in the City of Toronto," reads the first motion.

"Moving towards a model similar to Transport for London, the TTC would be empowered to coordinate and integrate the day-to-day operations of moving people more efficiently."

The motions claim the changes would lead to better transportation options for Toronto residents and enhanced cost efficiency.

Under this expanded, unified organization, the TTC would manage:

Licensing and permitting for taxis, bikeshare and carshare services.

All responsibilities of the Toronto Parking Authority.

Administration of road pricing.

Additional transit lines not currently owned by the TTC, such as the Eglinton Crosstown.

The second motion calls for the TTC to look into taking control of the Toronto Island ferry system and Bike Share Toronto, which is currently owned by the Toronto Parking Authority.

From 'public transit' to 'mobility'

Colle said he hopes the study moves the public discussion from one about "public transit" toward one about the broader concept of "mobility," which takes into account all of the different ways people get from one place to another.

"Cities are changing; the ways people move around are changing, and we, as government, have to keep up with that," said Colle.

Both Colle and Heisey agree the Transport for London model has been successful because it integrates all forms of public transit under one regulatory authority.

Heisey says this type of integration is missing across the Greater Toronto Area, where there are multiple agencies responsible for different aspects of transportation policy and administration.

This has led to a "turf issue" between different agencies in Toronto and the surrounding region, according to Heisey.

"The time is well past due for greater coordination and cooperation on a regional transportation basis," said Heisey.

"We have to get a dialogue going with the ultimate goal of coordinating transit on a city and regional basis."

Proposals met with cautious optimism

Transportation experts expressed mixed feelings about the proposals.

Matti Siemiatycki, associate professor of geography and planning at the University of Toronto, agrees that consolidating different transit services is a good idea, in theory.

"The user doesn't care who is providing the service," Siemiatycki said. "They want a consolidated, seamless service that allows them to pay with one fare mechanism and travel seamlessly across an entire region."

Siemiatycki said most transit agencies globally are moving toward an integrated model. But he challenged the idea that the consolidation should happen at the municipal level, instead of the regional level.

"The big question with this proposal is whether the TTC is the right vehicle to be consolidating all of these services," said Siemiatycki. "Regional is the approach where we've been moving to get the best service quality."

Edward Levy, a former transit planner and consultant, also agreed the proposals were a step in the right direction, as long as the integrated TTC was "properly financed and properly organized."

But he expressed skepticism about whether this would be the case.

"I have my doubts because they're having enough trouble running the system they already have," said Levy.

TTC staff will now study the proposals and report their findings to the board at a future meeting.