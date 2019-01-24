TTC board approves 10-cent fare hike to take effect April 1
The planned increase now goes to Toronto city council for final approval
The same day that Toronto transit riders faced major delays on their morning commute, the TTC board has voted in favour of a 10-cent fare hike.
If approved by city council, starting on April 1, the increase will apply across the board with the exception of adult cash fares, which would stay at $3.25.
TTC staff say the increase could provide roughly $26 million in added revenue. Previous decisions and "unavoidable pressures" necessitate the rise, according to a recently released budget report.
The proposed increase also comes amid the province's controversial planned takeover of the TTC subway system, which the PC government has framed as a way to enable more expansion.
The TTC says the average fare increase over the last two years remains below the rate of inflation.
"Fares did not rise in 2018," the agency said in a release.