The same day that Toronto transit riders faced major delays on their morning commute, the TTC board has voted in favour of a 10-cent fare hike.

If approved by city council, starting on April 1, the increase will apply across the board with the exception of adult cash fares, which would stay at $3.25.

That means tokens and adult fares paid by the PRESTO e-purse will cost $3.10, up from $3. Seniors' cash fares, tickets and PRESTO payments would also rise, along with student fares and monthly passes.

TTC staff say the increase could provide roughly $26 million in added revenue. Previous decisions and "unavoidable pressures" necessitate the rise, according to a recently released budget report.

The proposed increase also comes amid the province's controversial planned takeover of the TTC subway system, which the PC government has framed as a way to enable more expansion.

It also comes as the transit agency apologized for admittedly "awful" service for customers affected by signal problems on Line 1 Thursday.

The TTC says the average fare increase over the last two years remains below the rate of inflation.

"Fares did not rise in 2018," the agency said in a release.